Qatar Sports For All Federation Wraps Up 1St Al Wakrah Challenge Race

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) concluded on Sunday the first edition of the Al Wakrah Challenge race which featured 442 male and female competitors.



This race is the third in the four-race series, Qatar Trails 2023.



The distances were 10 km for 17 years old and over, 5 km for the same age group, 3 km for 7 to 16 years old, and a particular race for children from 3 to 6 years old at 800 meters divided back and forth.



The race was open to everyone aged three and above.



QSFA's Director of Events and Activities Abdullah Al Dosari expressed his happiness with the great success of the first edition of the race, indicating that the upcoming editions of the race will witness further development.



Al Dosari added that the QSFA is working to expand the participation for various segments of society, by diversifying sporting and community events, including various trail races and marathons, to allow families to participate