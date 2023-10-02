Jordanian Tennis Player Shalabiya Triumphs At ATP Challenger Charleston Tournament

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan's tennis sensation Abdullah Shalabiya late Sunday emerged victorious at the American Challenger Charleston tournament, marking a historic moment in Jordanian tennis history.
The young athlete secured his place in the annals of sports history as the first-ever Jordanian player to clinch a Challenger tennis tournament title. Shalabiya's journey to this remarkable achievement culminated in a thrilling final match against the formidable American player Oliver Crawford. The final was a hard-fought battle that saw Shalabiya emerge victorious with a scoreline of two sets to one.
The 19-year-old Jordanian player now holds the distinction of being the youngest Arab player to capture a Challenger tournament title, ranking 374th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.
