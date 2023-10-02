Dip In Temps Forecast, With Spotty Showers In Northern, Central Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Cool temperatures are expected to dominate Jordan's weather on Monday, with a deviation of approximately 5–6 degrees Celsius below the usual averages for this time of year.As autumn settles in, most regions across the country will experience autumn and pleasant conditions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy moderate temperatures, according to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).A mix of clouds at varying altitudes will grace the skies, and there is a possibility of scattered light rain showers in certain areas of the northern and central parts of the Kingdom. The prevailing northwest winds will be moderate in speed, occasionally gaining strength.Looking ahead to Tuesday, a slight upturn in mercury levels is anticipated, maintaining the autumnal and mild ambiance throughout most areas of the Kingdom until Wednesday.However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will encounter relatively warm weather. Cloud cover at different altitudes is expected, and there remains a chance of isolated light rainfall in the north and central regions.As Thursday arrives, temperatures will rise as the pleasant autumn weather lingers in much of the country, while hotter conditions are anticipated in the Badia region, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will scatter the skies at various heights, and the moderate winds will shift between northeast and northwest directions.Today's peak temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 18 or even 12C in the northern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 34C and lows of 23C.