Azerbaijan Accelerates Search For People Went Missing During First Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Prosecutor
General's Office of Azerbaijan has jointly cooperated with
international organizations in connection with the search for mass
graves in the liberated territories of the country, Azerbaijani
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.
He said that, unfortunately, the Armenian side does not provide
accurate information about mine maps or maps related to the
burials.
"This issue has been discussed many times. The process of
identification, return to relatives and burial of those missing in
the first Karabakh war has been accelerated. Although the Armenian
side does not cooperate with us on this, we continue this process,"
Aliyev said.
During the first Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has listed some 4,000
people as missing.
Also, the remains of at least 508 people from mass graves have
been discovered in the liberated territories as a result of joint
search operations.
