Azerbaijan Accelerates Search For People Went Missing During First Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has jointly cooperated with international organizations in connection with the search for mass graves in the liberated territories of the country, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that, unfortunately, the Armenian side does not provide accurate information about mine maps or maps related to the burials.

"This issue has been discussed many times. The process of identification, return to relatives and burial of those missing in the first Karabakh war has been accelerated. Although the Armenian side does not cooperate with us on this, we continue this process," Aliyev said.

During the first Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has listed some 4,000 people as missing.

Also, the remains of at least 508 people from mass graves have been discovered in the liberated territories as a result of joint search operations.