Azerbaijan To Support Transmission Of Surplus Electricity Generated From RES To Grid

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijani
Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on approval of the
"Rules for application of the mechanism of active consumer support"
and setting the limit of power capacity of electricity produced by
active consumers at the expense of renewable energy sources,
Trend reports.
The aim is to apply the mechanism of active consumer support to
transfer surplus electricity produced from renewable energy
sources.
These regulations apply to active consumers who generate
electricity from renewable energy sources in order to fully or
partially meet their electricity consumption. The capacity limit of
the construction facility of an active consumer is determined based
on the requirements stipulated in technical conditions.
Taxation of active consumers, their exemption from taxation and
application of tax benefits to them are regulated in accordance
with the Tax Code. The relations between the active consumer and
the energy supplying company not covered by these Rules are
regulated by the "Electricity Use Rules" approved by the Decree of
the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan No. 18 of February 2,
2005.
An active consumer is a legal entity or individual who, in
addition to consuming electricity, produces electricity up to 150
kW (including 150 kW) at the expense of renewable energy
sources.
According to these regulations, the stages of the
support mechanism for an active consumer are:
- design, construction and installation of the active
consumer's power plant;
- connection of the construction project to the electricity
supply network;
- transmission of the generated electricity to the
electricity grid to compensate for excess consumption;
- purchase of electricity from the electricity supply
network at the retail tariff corresponding to the consumer group to
which it belongs, if the active consumer's consumption exceeds
electricity production;
- conclusion of an electricity purchase agreement between
the active consumer and the energy supply company in connection
with the transmission and receipt of electricity;
- payment of the cost of residual electricity resulting from
compensation to the active consumer at the relevant wholesale
tariff for the current reporting period.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107172748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.