Republican Committee Of Agrarian Workers Trade Union Established In Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Republican Committee of the Agrarian Workers Trade Union has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan said the founding congress discussed the establishment of the trade union, approval of its charter, election of chairman, approval of board members, election of members of the audit commission and other issues.

As a result of discussion and voting, Fuad Mammadov was elected chairman of the Republican Committee of Trade Union of Agrarian Workers by majority of votes. The charter, the composition of the board and the audit commission were also approved.

In addition, the congress participants decided on the trade union's membership in the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan.

The Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan was established on February 5-6, 1993 at the Congress of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan. Established on a voluntary basis to protect labor and socio-economic rights of trade union members, the Confederation consists of 26 sectoral and 1 territorial trade union associations.