Republican Committee Of Agrarian Workers Trade Union Established In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Republican
Committee of the Agrarian Workers Trade Union has been established
in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan said the founding
congress discussed the establishment of the trade union, approval
of its charter, election of chairman, approval of board members,
election of members of the audit commission and other issues.
As a result of discussion and voting, Fuad Mammadov was elected
chairman of the Republican Committee of Trade Union of Agrarian
Workers by majority of votes. The charter, the composition of the
board and the audit commission were also approved.
In addition, the congress participants decided on the trade
union's membership in the Confederation of Trade Unions of
Azerbaijan.
The Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan was established
on February 5-6, 1993 at the Congress of Trade Unions of
Azerbaijan. Established on a voluntary basis to protect labor and
socio-economic rights of trade union members, the Confederation
consists of 26 sectoral and 1 territorial trade union
associations.
