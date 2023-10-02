Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Digital Control Center To Monitor Electricity Supply Reliability

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, October 2. Through the Jabrayil Digital Control Center, the reliability and sustainability of the electricity supply will be monitored, Vagif Aydinoglu, head of the press service of Azerbaijan's Azerishig, told Trend 's Karabakh bureau.

"The Digital Control Center, whose foundations were laid by the Head of State in Jabrayil last October, has already become operational. The center was put into operation by the head of state," he said.

Vagif Aydinoglu noted that the Digital Control Center will carry out its activities in accordance with the general plan of Jabrayil.

"I would also like to note that the digital control center will not have traditional above-ground power lines. As per the master plan of the city, the process will be carried out through an isolated underground line," he said.

"The 110/35/10-kilovolt Jabrayil substation will be connected to Zangilan, Gubadli districts and Hadrut settlement and will be included in a 35-kilovolt circular power supply scheme in which the 35.4-kilovolt Jabrayil City Substation will play the role of the hub substation," Aydınoglu noted.