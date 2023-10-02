Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Digital Control Center To Monitor Electricity Supply Reliability

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, October 2. Through the
Jabrayil Digital Control Center, the reliability and sustainability
of the electricity supply will be monitored, Vagif Aydinoglu, head
of the press service of Azerbaijan's Azerishig, told Trend 's Karabakh
bureau.
"The Digital Control Center, whose foundations were laid by the
Head of State in Jabrayil last October, has already become
operational. The center was put into operation by the head of
state," he said.
Vagif Aydinoglu noted that the Digital Control Center will carry
out its activities in accordance with the general plan of
Jabrayil.
"I would also like to note that the digital control center will
not have traditional above-ground power lines. As per the master
plan of the city, the process will be carried out through an
isolated underground line," he said.
"The 110/35/10-kilovolt Jabrayil substation will be connected to
Zangilan, Gubadli districts and Hadrut settlement and will be
included in a 35-kilovolt circular power supply scheme in which the
35.4-kilovolt Jabrayil City Substation will play the role of the
hub substation," Aydınoglu noted.
