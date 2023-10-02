Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Ready To Enhance Its Operational Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The operational
efficiency of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is being
optimized, the ICGB, the pipeline's operator, told Trend .
"The IGB pipeline and the FSRU located near the city of
Alexandroupolis demonstrate a significant potential to redefine the
energy landscape in the region. The imminent commencement of
operations at the LNG terminal is paramount in bolstering regional
natural gas security and enhancing supply diversification.
Leveraging the strategic positioning of the IGB in close proximity
to the LNG terminal, natural gas transportation to consumers in
Bulgaria and potentially adjacent countries can be ensured in the
long run. As the terminal's implementation draws near, the IGB
pipeline's operational efficiency is being optimized, facilitating
the prospect of capacity boost of up to 5 billion cubic meters
(bcm) annually. Such an expansion would provide the capability to
accommodate higher gas volumes while ensuring self-reliant energy
distribution at competitive market rates," the company said.
Additionally, ICGB has been focused on promoting and securing
long-term capacity booking linked to gas quantities originating
from the LNG terminal. ICGB anticipates that this trend will
persist as the pipeline's capacity expands to 5 bcm per year.
"In regards to the final tranche expected under the European
Energy Program for Recovery, it's still yet to be utilized. Upon
successful completion of the procedure, ICGB will make the
information public as it's the company's consistent practice
throughout the years to provide transparent information about the
financial aspect of IGB's implementation," said the ICGB.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on
the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of
the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is
designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with
additional construction of a compressor station.
