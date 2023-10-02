Azerbaijan Approves Rules For Application Of Active Consumer Support Mechanism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Azerbaijani
Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on approval of "Rules
for application of the mechanism of support of active consumer" and
setting a limit of power capacity of electricity produced by active
consumers at the expense of renewable energy sources, Trend reports.
The decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
According to the decision, "Rules for application of the
mechanism of support of active consumer" was approved, the power
capacity of electricity produced by active consumers at the expense
of renewable energy sources is set within 150 kW inclusive.
The decision can be changed in accordance with the "Regulations
on the procedure of preparation and adoption of normative legal
acts of executive authorities" approved by the decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 24, 2002.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107172744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.