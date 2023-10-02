Azercell Has Supported The 'Grand Slam' Tournament On Judo (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The tournament's focal point was the 'White Suits
Girls' social campaign
The 'Grand Slam' tournament, dedicated to the memory of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, took place in Baku with the support of
Azercell. At the National Gymnastics Arena, 446 judokas from 61
countries competed for medals. The Azerbaijan national judo team,
represented by 26 male and 7 female athletes across 11 weight
classes, delivered an outstanding performance, securing 3 gold, 1
silver, and 1 bronze medal. This achievement earned them the top
position overall, including among male competitors.
To highlight the individual successes, Yashar Najafov (66 kg),
Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), and Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) secured gold
medals, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) earned a silver medal, and Zelim
Kotsoyev (100 kg) clinched a bronze.
On the tournament's final day, young participants of the 'White
Suits Girls' campaign, a collaborative project between Azercell and
the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, were warmly welcomed from various
regions. They attended the event alongside female athletes from the
Azerbaijan judo team.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107172743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.