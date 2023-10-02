74Th International Astronautical Congress Kicks Off In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The 74th
International Astronautical Congress in partnership with the Space
Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the
International Astronautical Federation will start today in Baku,
Trend reports.
The event will be attended by representatives of space agencies,
public sector, investors and private space companies, local and
international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries.
The International Astronautical Congress has 150 companies
represented in the exhibition hall.
Among the agencies and companies participating in the exhibition
are the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),
the Japan Space Agency (JAXA), the Italian Space Agency (Agenzia
Speziale Italiana), AIRBUS, the Canadian Innovation Center Ino, the
French National Center for Space Research CNES, the Indian Space
Agency ISRO, the Turkish Space Agency Türkiye Uzay Ajansı and other
international companies.
Conferences, technical sessions and exhibitions will be
organized within the Baku Congress. Technical sessions will be held
at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
The next International Astronautical Congress will be held in
Milan (Italy).
In addition, the Baku Congress will select the city where the
event will be held in 2026.
The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until
October 6.
