Azerbaijan To Launch Construction Of New Residential Complex In Shusha Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Construction of a residential complex of 17 buildings will begin in Shusha this year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, infrastructure work will continue in the city, and a new central street, with 10 houses, will be commissioned in May of next year.

By the end of the year, the construction of the first residential complex in Shusha will be completed, and shortly thereafter, return of around 400 families to the city will be ensured, he said.

"The restoration of monuments, especially religious ones, is successfully ongoing in Shusha. The Yukhari Govharagha and Saatli mosques have already been restored. At the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture of the Islamic World held in Doha, the city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, was honored with the title of 'Cultural Capital of the Islamic World' for 2024. Next year, the restoration of the Ashaghi Govharagha mosque will be completed. A clergyman has already been appointed to Shusha and he will soon begin his duties," Karimov said.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.