Azerbaijan To Launch Construction Of New Residential Complex In Shusha Soon

residential complex of 17 buildings will begin in Shusha this year,
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov told reporters,
Trend reports.
According to him, infrastructure work will continue in the city,
and a new central street, with 10 houses, will be commissioned in
May of next year.
By the end of the year, the construction of the first
residential complex in Shusha will be completed, and shortly
thereafter, return of around 400 families to the city will be
ensured, he said.
"The restoration of monuments, especially religious ones, is
successfully ongoing in Shusha. The Yukhari Govharagha and Saatli
mosques have already been restored. At the 12th Conference of
Ministers of Culture of the Islamic World held in Doha, the city of
Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, was honored with the title of
'Cultural Capital of the Islamic World' for 2024. Next year, the
restoration of the Ashaghi Govharagha mosque will be completed. A
clergyman has already been appointed to Shusha and he will soon
begin his duties," Karimov said.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs
have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in
liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.
