Baku Hosting Event Within World Human Settlements Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. An event dedicated
to World Human Settlements Day is being held for the first time in
Baku within the Azerbaijan Urban Week, organized jointly by the
State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan
and the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Trend reports.
The event consists of two sessions and plenary meetings on
various topics.
The event is attended by government officials, experts, media
representatives from Azerbaijan and foreign countries.
Previously, the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum,
themed“Sustainable cities as a leading force for economic
development and the fight against inequality”, as part of the Urban
Week events, organized jointly with the UN Human Settlements
Program (UN-Habitat), was held in Zangilan.
