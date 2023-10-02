Baku Hosting Event Within World Human Settlements Day


10/2/2023 2:18:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. An event dedicated to World Human Settlements Day is being held for the first time in Baku within the Azerbaijan Urban Week, organized jointly by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Trend reports.

The event consists of two sessions and plenary meetings on various topics.

The event is attended by government officials, experts, media representatives from Azerbaijan and foreign countries.

Previously, the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum, themed“Sustainable cities as a leading force for economic development and the fight against inequality”, as part of the Urban Week events, organized jointly with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), was held in Zangilan.

