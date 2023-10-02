Grain Harvester Drives Over Mine In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A grain harvester has driven over a mine in the Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The incident took place around 03:00 p.m. [October 1, 2023 – Ed.] in the Chuhuiv district's village of Donets. While gathering winter grain crops, a grain harvester drove over an unidentified explosive object. Following the blast, the agricultural vehicle caught fire,” the report states.

The fire also spread to a corn field. Fortunately, farmers remained unharmed.

Rescuers promptly rushed to the scene, localized and extinguished the fire.

A reminder that, on the night of October 1, 2023, three Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian enterprise in the city of Kharkiv.