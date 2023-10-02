Grain Harvester Drives Over Mine In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A grain harvester has driven over a mine in the Kharkiv region.
The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The incident took place around 03:00 p.m. [October 1, 2023 – Ed.] in the Chuhuiv district's village of Donets. While gathering winter grain crops, a grain harvester drove over an unidentified explosive object. Following the blast, the agricultural vehicle caught fire,” the report states.
The fire also spread to a corn field. Fortunately, farmers remained unharmed.
Rescuers promptly rushed to the scene, localized and extinguished the fire.
A reminder that, on the night of October 1, 2023, three Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian enterprise in the city of Kharkiv.
MENAFN02102023000193011044ID1107172736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.