Morawiecki: Polish Government Will Protect Polish Farmers From 'Ukrainian Agro-Oligarchs'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish government will protect local farmers from "Ukrainian agro-oligarchs."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this in his remarks in Katowice on Sunday, October 1, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, since the European Commission did not extend the ban on Ukrainian grain after September 15, the Polish government introduced it unilaterally.

"When it comes to the interests of Polish farmers, we will not ask the opinion of anyone in Berlin or Brussels. We act for the benefit of Polish agriculture. We will protect Polish agriculture from Ukrainian agro-oligarchs," Morawiecki said.

He also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had used "very inappropriate words" during his recent speech at the UN General Assembly.

"I understand that he [Zelensky] now thinks that he will have a close alliance with Germany. I warn you that the Germans will always try to come to an understanding with the Russians over the heads of the Central European countries. It was Poland that took in several million Ukrainians, it was the Poles who took Ukrainians under their roofs, and it was we who helped the most when the Germans wanted to send 5,000 helmets to besieged Kyiv. And this should not be forgotten, Mr. President Zelensky," Morawiecki said.

In his speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Zelensky said in the context of problems with the export of grain to several EU countries that some friends in Europe are "making a thriller from the grain," thus helping to "prepare the stage for the Moscow actor".

Polish President Andrzej Duda later stated that the Ukrainian president's words were "unfair." At the same time, he expressed his readiness to meet with the Ukrainian leader "as soon as there is an opportunity."