Ukraine Repels Russian Assaults In Four Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Sunday repelled the attacks of the Russian troops in the Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, with a total of 30 combat clashes recorded along the front during the day.

That's according to the General Staf of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The offensive operation of Ukraine's Defense Forces continues in the Melitopol direction continues, the General Staff noted in a morning update. Also, Ukrainian troops continue their offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction.

According to the military, the Ukrainian Army is inflicting losses on enemy forces, degrading the invaders along the entire front line.

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters. Missile units hit an enemy's anti-aircraft missile system, a control post, an ammunition depot, and 16 artillery systems.

Meanwhile, Russia launched eight missile attacks and 72 air strikes, as well as 20 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. In particular, the enemy attacked Ukraine with nearly 30 attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south, south-east, and north.

As a result of Russian attacks, civilians have been killed and wounded, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were reported. Certain Belarusian military units perform their routine duties in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, Russia maintains its military presence in the border areas, shelling Ukrainian settlements and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Hatyshche and Zemlianki in Kharkiv region.

More than 35 settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Senkivka of Chernihiv region; Stepne, Volodymyrivka, Khotyn, Stepok, Pokrovka, and Riasne of Sumy region; and Odradne, Dvorichanske, and Krasne Pershe of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian aviation struck the Ivanivka district of Kharkiv region. Artillery and mortars opened fire at over 10 settlements, including Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault in the Makiivka area of Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements were hit by Russian mortars and artillery, including Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, and Fedorivka of Donetsk region.

The invaders conducted airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Nove, Terny, Spirne, Vyimka, and Vesele in Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to regain positions in the Andriivka area, Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Severne, and New York of Donetsk region, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian airstrikes were recorded in the Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kostiantynivka districts of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, and Vesele, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were hit by Russian mortars and artillery, including Novoselivka, Stepove, Orlivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

In the area of Avdiivka, the invaders also launched an airstrike.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka areas of Donetsk region. An air strike targeted the area of Novomykhailivka.

About 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka of Donetsk region, came under Russian fire.

The Russians ran no offensive (assault) missions toward Shakhtarske, while their air force hit the areas of Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorsk of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Novodonetske, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Novodarivka district. Over 30 settlements came under mortars and artillery fire, including Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Novopavlivka of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of Mala Tokmachka, the invaders also launched an airstrike.

On the Kherson axis, Russian aircraft struck the Beryslav, Kozotskyi, Olhivka, and Vysoke districts of Kherson region. The Russians shelled more than 15 settlements, employing artillery and mortars, including Kherson and Stanislav of Kherson region, and Solonchaky of Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 1, air defense destroyed 16 enemy kamikaze drones of the Shahed-131/136 type over Ukraine.