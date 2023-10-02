Estonian Volunteer Soldier Killed In Action Defending Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An Estonian national, who had joined the International Legion to help Ukraine defend against the Russian incursion, was killed in action.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Postimees .

Tanel Kriggul (call sign "Stinger") had been fighting in the area of Lyman, Donetsk region. The house in which he lived with his brother-in-arms was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone. The explosion was so powerful that the building was wiped out.

Zelensky: Our state will be one of the world's key producers of weapons

The Estonian's death was confirmed to the publication by three sources who also fight in the same unit.

"A small house where Kriggull lived with his fellow soldier was hit by a Russian military drone on Saturday evening," Postimees said.

According to the publication, the man joined the ranks of the International Legion in 2022.

This is the second Estonian national killed in action in Ukraine, according to verified reports.