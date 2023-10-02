No Strikes Recorded Amid Missile Threat Declared In Ukraine's Northern Regions Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions, an air raid alert went off in the early hours of Monday, October 2, due to a missile threat.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Air Force and the centralized map of air raid alerts.

At 04:46 in the morning, air raid alerts were cancelled in the said regions. No reports of the explosions were received.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, enemy drones were again spotted in the sky over Kherson region.