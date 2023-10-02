Russia Wrong To Assume It Can“Wait Out” Military Aid For Ukraine - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia is making a mistake thinking it can wait out international military assistance to Ukraine.

The top diplomat addressed the issue on X (former Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“Russia makes a mistake if it thinks it can“wait out” military aid for Ukraine. Ukraine will only get stronger, and Russian aggression will fail,” Kuleba wrote.

Africa interested in placing production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory -

He added that not only is Ukraine getting weapons from partners, it is also“ramping up domestic production and co-production with partners in NATO and beyond.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation of the temporary funding for the U.S. government agencies will not affect aid deliveries to Ukraine.