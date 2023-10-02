Russia Wrong To Assume It Can“Wait Out” Military Aid For Ukraine - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia is making a mistake thinking it can wait out international military assistance to Ukraine.
The top diplomat addressed the issue on X (former Twitter), Ukrinform reports.
“Russia makes a mistake if it thinks it can“wait out” military aid for Ukraine. Ukraine will only get stronger, and Russian aggression will fail,” Kuleba wrote. Read also:
He added that not only is Ukraine getting weapons from partners, it is also“ramping up domestic production and co-production with partners in NATO and beyond.”
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation of the temporary funding for the U.S. government agencies will not affect aid deliveries to Ukraine.
