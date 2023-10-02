Argentina Remain Top Of FIFA World Rankings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentina tightened its grip at the top spot of the FIFA World
Ranking after its 1-0 triumph over Ecuador and a 3-0 success
against Bolivia in the opening CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026
qualifiers, Azernews reports citing Sportstar.
Second place France lost some ground on the Albiceleste after
suffering a 2-1 friendly defeat against Germany.
Meanwhile, Brazil (3rd), England (4th) and Belgium (5th) retain
their places in a top five that remains unchanged from the July
2023 edition of the global ranking. The leading pack are followed
by Croatia (6th), the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th), who are
the only team amongst the top ten to climb a position. Italy (9th)
slipped down a spot after been held to a 1-1 draw away to North
Macedonia in the sides' UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier. The top-ten
line-up is completed by Spain.
