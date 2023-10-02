Inflation Down To 5.3 Percent In September Istat


10/2/2023 2:18:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's annual inflation rate fell to 5.3% in September, down from 5.4% in August, according to a preliminary estimate released by Istat on Friday, Azernews reports citing ANSA.

The national statistics agency said the slowdown of the annual inflation rate was mainly due to lower rises in the prices of unprocessed food, down from 9.2% to 7.7%, of processed food including alcohol, down from 10.0% to 9.1%.

Istat said its consumer-price index was up 0.2% in month-on-month terms.

MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107172724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search