Inflation Down To 5.3 Percent In September Istat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's annual inflation rate fell to 5.3% in September, down
from 5.4% in August, according to a preliminary estimate released
Azernews reports citing
ANSA.
The national statistics agency said the slowdown of the annual
inflation rate was mainly due to lower rises in the prices of
unprocessed food, down from 9.2% to 7.7%, of processed food
including alcohol, down from 10.0% to 9.1%.
Istat said its consumer-price index was up 0.2% in
month-on-month terms.
