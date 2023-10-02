Baku Hosts 74Th International Astronautical Congress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the 74th Baku International Astronautical Congress begins
in Baku with the partnership of the Azerbaijan Space Agency
(Azercomos) and the International Astronautical Federation, Azernews reports.
The event will be attended by representatives of space agencies,
the state sector, investors and private space companies, local and
international media organizations, and more than 5,000
representatives from 101 countries.
At the International Astronautical Congress, 150 companies are
represented in the exhibition pavilion.
Among the agencies and companies participating in the exhibition
are the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),
Japan's JAXA space agency, Italy's Agenzia Speziale Italiana space
agency, AIRBUS company, Canada's innovation center INO, France's
National Space Research Center "CNES", Indian space agency "ISRO",
Turkish space agency "Turkiye Uzay Ajansı" and other international
companies took part.
Conferences, technical sessions, and exhibitions will be
organized within the Baku Congress. The technical sessions will
take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
It should be noted that the next International Astronautical
Congress will be held in Milan, Italy.
The city where the Congress will be held in 2026 will be
selected and announced within the framework of the Baku
Congress.
It should be noted that the International Astronautical Congress
in Baku will continue until October 6.
