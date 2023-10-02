Explore Your Groovy Side And Embrace A World Of Dance

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Forest Gate, London Oct 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Dance Vance the United Kingdom's premier destination for online dance and Zumba classes, is making waves in the world of dance education. Founded in 2022 by Anish Jha, Dance Vance has quickly become synonymous with excellence, cultural enrichment, and a vibrant celebration of dance forms from around the globe.

Spreading Bharat (Indian) Culture Worldwide

At Dance Vance, our mission is clear - to spread Bharat (Indian) Culture far and wide, transcending borders and bringing people together through the art of dance. We believe that dance is not just about movement; it's a powerful expression of culture, tradition, and identity. With a rich tapestry of dance styles, including Bollywood, Hip-Hop, Bhangra, Jazz, and semi-classical, Dance Vance offers a unique platform for individuals of all ages to connect with the heart and soul of Indian dance.

Unleash Your Inner Dancer - Explore Your Groovy Side

Our tagline, "Explore Your Groovy Side," encapsulates the essence of Dance Vance. We invite you to dive into the world of rhythm and expression, discover your inner dancer, and let the music move you. Whether you're a child taking your first steps into the world of dance or an adult looking to refine your skills, Dance Vance has something for everyone. Our live-streamed online classes provide an immersive and interactive learning experience that allows students to connect with our expert instructors in real time. And the best part? We offer a complimentary trial class for all ages, giving you a taste of what Dance Vance has to offer.

Your Dance Journey, Your Way

When you join the Dance Vance family, you gain access to a dedicated student dashboard that opens the door to a treasure trove of practice resources. From class recordings to practice audio and videos, we're committed to supporting your dance journey every step of the way.

A World of Recognition

For those who embark on a profound dance journey with us, Dance Vance offers an International Dance Certificate endorsed by UNESCO. Students who complete 96 live sessions with Dance Vance receive this prestigious certification, a testament to their dedication and love for the art of dance.

Booking Made Easy

Booking your Dance Vance classes is a breeze through our user-friendly website, dancevance.co.uk. We've designed our platform to ensure a seamless experience from registration to class participation.

Join us at Dance Vance Ltd. and let the rhythms of Bollywood, the energy of Hip-Hop, the vibrancy of Bhangra, the elegance of Jazz, and the grace of semi-classical dance styles enrich your life. Discover the joy of dance, embrace culture, and embark on a journey like no other.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information about Dance Vance Ltd., please contact:

Email:

Whatsapp: +44 7774201775

About Dance Vance Ltd.

Dance Vance Ltd., founded in 2022 by Anish Jha, is a pioneering institution in the United Kingdom that specializes in live-streamed online dance and Zumba classes for kids and adults. With a mission to spread Bharat (Indian) Culture globally, Dance Vance offers a wide range of dance styles, including Bollywood, Hip-Hop, Bhangra, Jazz, and semi-classical. The institution also awards an International Dance Certificate endorsed by UNESCO to students who complete 96 live sessions with Dance Vance.

Website: ( )

Follow us on social media:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Youtube:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/dancevanceltd

Pinterest: