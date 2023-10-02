MS, GR Continued To Keep TMVP On Payroll

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Presidents Maithripala Sirisena and Gotabaya Rajapaksa continued to pay cadres of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikkal (TMVP) when they were President and Defence Minister, a whistleblower claimed.

Former TMVP spokesman Azad Maulana told Daily Mirror that funds running into the millions was paid to the TMVP during the last stages of the war but that was later reduced by President Maithripala Sirisena and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa .

He said that when Maithripala Sirisena was President the funds allocated to the TMVP was reduced and that figure came down further when Gotabaya Rajapaksa was President.

When asked how much the TMVP was paid, Maulana claimed that at one time the figure ranged between Rs. 3 million and Rs. 6 million but was later reduced drastically.

Daily Mirror could not corroborated Maulana's claims with the authorities who were in office at the time.

Maulana made these revelations to Daily Mirror after fleeing to Europe to seek political asylum.

He alleged that a name list of the TMVP was given to the defence authorities at the time and the payments were made at 3 locations in Batticaloa.

Maulana collected the payments on behalf of the TMVP and handed them over to TMVP leader Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pillayan.

Maulana also claimed that in some instances the TMVP provided a fake name list if there were only 15 people on the original list.

He said the goal was to ensure payments were collected for 40 cadres and any remaining funds were used for legal and other purposes.

Maulana also insisted that the defence authorities were unaware that fake names had been added to the list.

The former TMVP spokesman said that his allegations have been listed in a document sent to diplomatic missions in Colombo and Geneva.

Pillayan has since told Parliament that it was no secret that successive Governments assisted the TMVP for the support they gave to defeat the LTTE.

However, he denied the allegations raised by Maulana related to the Easter Sunday attacks. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)