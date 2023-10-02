Scotland Yard Assistance Not Yet Sought Over Easter Sunday Attacks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

By Easwaran Rutnam

While President Ranil Wickremesinghe had claimed last year that the assistance of Scotland Yard had been sought to review the reports on the Easter Sunday attacks, British diplomatic sources said no such request was made as far as they were aware.

Sources said that such a request would have been communicated through the British High Commission in Colombo.

However, sources said that as far as they are aware no such formal communication had been received.

In September last year President Ranil Wickremesinghe had said that the assistance of Scotland Yard had been sought to review the reports on the Easter Sunday attacks and determine if there was a hidden hand in the bombings.

President Wickremesinghe had said that Scotland Yard had been requested to review the reports and reach a final conclusion on claims that there was a hidden hand behind the bombings.

The President had expressed these views at a meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power when she visited Colombo last year.

The bombings, which targeted three hotels and three churches. killed 267 people and injured about 500.

All eight of the suicide bombers who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks died in the blasts.

More than 23,000 charges had been filed against the suspects, and 1,215 witnesses had been called to testify.

While a local terror group was linked to the bombings there had been claims of a hidden hand being involved. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)