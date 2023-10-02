Infinigate Group Appoints Steinar Østbye As Chief Strategy And Transformation Officer.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rotkreuz, Switzerland: 02/10/23 – Infinigate, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure network and secure cloud, is appointing Steinar Østbye as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO).

Steinar joins the Infinigate Group at a time of rapid development, as an important contributor to the company's next phase of growth, towards its €5bn revenue target by 2027.

As Infinigate's CSTO, he will lead the organisation's transformation process to ensure its tuning for maximum growth, with emphasis on accelerating digitalisation and expanding the portfolio of cybersecurity solutions.

Steinar brings 20+ years of experience in strategic roles. Working across a wide range of geographies, he focused on defining and executing growth and transformation agendas, especially in tech-led industries. He joins from Mastercard, where he led the commercial integration of the businesses acquired from Nets Group and latterly, global strategy development for Bill Pay.

“Joining Infinigate means working with a market leader in the fast-growing cybersecurity industry, an exciting prospect, full of development opportunities. Additionally, the company's focus on people, customer needs and deep understanding of the industry, aligns perfectly with my own philosophy,” Steinar comments.“I believe that my experience in strategic management and business transformation will stand me in good stead to make a substantial contribution to our next phase of growth, while remaining open to new learnings in our fast-evolving landscape” he adds.

Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group says:“I welcome Steinar on behalf of the Infinigate family to what is a crucial role for our ongoing, rapid development. Thanks to his considerable experience in strategic business planning across fast-paced, prominent organisations, he is a valuable addition to the Infinigate Executive Management Team.”

Steinar is originally from Norway but will be based in London, UK, with frequent travel across the EMEA territory. He will start in his new position with Infinigate on 2 October 2023.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

