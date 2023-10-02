Intel Upping Chip Game In Market-Leading Ways

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Intel has announced new chip technologies that promise to make it a more formidable future competitor of Taiwan's TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics and that put the 7nm processor built by China's SMIC for Huawei's new 5G smartphone in a new perspective.

In a keynote address at the Intel Innovation 2023 event that opened in San Jose on September 19, CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company's 2nm process (20A, or 20 angstroms, which equals 2 nanometers) will be production-ready in the first half of 2024 and its 18A process in the second half of the same year.

Intel's 18A silicon should go into the fab in the first quarter of next year, leading to high-volume production in 2025.

If all goes according to plan, it would mark the success of Intel's“5 Nodes in 4 Years” catch-up strategy announced by Gelsinger in 2021. TSMC and Samsung Electronics have 3nm processes in production now and plan to launch 2nm in 2025.

Intel's“Beyond 5 Nodes in 4 Years” Roadmap:

Intel 7: Now in high-volume manufacturing

Intel 4: Now ramping up production

Intel 3: 2H 2023 – manufacturing ready, sampling

Intel 20A: 1H 2024 – on track for manufacturing

Intel 18A – 2H 2024 – on track for manufacturing

Intel has its own process roadmap terminology, which can be confusing. The XDA Developers tech news portal explains:

“For reference, Intel 7 is what the company names its 10nm process, and Intel 4 is what it names its 7nm process. Where the names come from (even though one could argue that they're misleading) is that Intel 7 has a very similar transistor density to TSMC's 7nm, despite Intel 7 being built on a 10nm process. The same goes for Intel 4... [which is] the first of Intel's fabrication processes to make use of extreme ultraviolet [EUV] lithography... With that said, where things become very interesting is with 20A and 18A. 20A (the company's 2nm process) is said to be where Intel will reach“process parity.”

Tom's Hardware fills in the gap with this comment:“Intel 3 (previously known as 5nm)... uses extreme ultraviolet [EUV] lithography and is generally a refined Intel 4 production node (previously known as 7nm). Compared to Intel 4, Intel 3 promises an 18% higher performance per watt efficiency, denser high-performance library, reduced via resistance, and increased intrinsic drive current.”