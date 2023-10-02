India Eyes Massive Naval Build-Up To Challenge China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India plans to embark on a massive naval buildup in response to China's growing naval might and presence in the Indian Ocean, but the broad strategy will face various significant challenges that could cap its ambitions.

Last month, multiple media outlets reported that the Indian Navy plans to order another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) similar to the INS Vikrant. The plan was announced by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, according to the reports.



Moreover, the Indian Navy is also lobbying for additional assets such as three nuclear-powered submarines and six diesel-electric conventional submarines, all potentially to be constructed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's“Atmanirbhar Bharat” self-reliance vision.

Current projections suggest that the Indian Navy's fleet could reach around 155-160 warships by 2023, with an ambitious target of having at least 175 warships by 2035. Various other assets, including aircraft, helicopters and drones, will also be augmented to ensure strategic reach and flexibility.

While China has rapidly expanded its naval capabilities-projected to reach 555 warships in the next five to six years-the Indian Navy is taking proactive steps not to fall behind.

Despite this, it has yet to receive preliminary government approval for constructing a third aircraft carrier, a crucial step given that such a project would take more than ten years to complete. The Indian Navy is now advocating for a 45,000-ton“repeat order” of the INS Vikrant to maintain continuity in its shipbuilding capabilities.

India's first indigenous carrier, the INS Vikrant has had a protracted development process spanning over a decade, underscoring the many challenges India faces in indigenously producing sophisticated warships.

In September 2022, Asia Times reported that India commissioned the INS Vikrant after 13 years of development and US$2.5 billion in spending. Technical difficulties, funding and procurement issues and corruption reportedly caused delays.