Japan Expanding Its Reach On The World Stage

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan has been striving toward making strategic use of the United Nations since 1956 when it became a member, to enhance its national interests and also to have a privileged place in international society. Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited New York to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which widely focused on the current issues surrounding the security environment.

Kishida focused on an attempt to renew cooperation to protect and strengthen human dignity across the world. He is a Hiroshima native who has made nuclear disarmament his“lifelong mission” and urged the heads of nuclear-weapon states to accelerate the transition to a nuclear-weapons-free world.



In order to achieve this, Japan is also committed to contributing 3 billion yen (US$20 million) to establish a new“Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons” at overseas research institutes to overcome the contentious debate between academia and government on choosing deterrence or disarmament.

He said this is because it is paramount to transcend purely government efforts and engage in multi-layered efforts. Since Japan was the world's first victim of nuclear attacks, nuclear disarmament is indeed one of the vital goals for the country. Therefore, Japan is willing to cooperate with the UN and other involved nations for discussions between nuclear and non-nuclear states.

Furthermore, Japan also hopes to normalize its ties with North Korea by thoroughly resolving remaining concerns, such as abductions, and nuclear and missile difficulties.