Kosovo’s Interior Minister says Serbia attempts to seize its northern region

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kosovo declared that it has proof that Serbia was attempting to seize its northern area and that the strikers had been bracing for this at military bases for a very long time.



Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla declared: ''This terrorist organization had only one purpose: the annexation of the north of the Republic of Kosovo.”



“In order to realize this goal, Serbian institutions organized its military, logistic and financial capacities," Svecla noted in a news meeting at a police camp in the northern town of Mitrovica.



Svecla claims that the attempt was directly joined by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic, as well as Army Chief of Staff Milan Mojsilovic.



''The Serbian president has sought to deny the fact that the state he leads was involved in the planning and execution of the Sept. 24 attack, but the documents we published earlier and the footage we will publish today are clear evidence of the engagement of military and state structures in this organization,'' he noted.

