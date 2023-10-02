Sabrina Mridha Promoted As Director Of Marketing And Communication At Amari Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : With more than 12 years' experience in hospitality industry Sabrina Mridha has been promoted as the Director of Marketing and Communication at Amari Dhaka effective from October 1, 2023.



In her new role, Sabrina will spearhead the marketing initiatives and communications strategies, bringing with her over a decade of invaluable experience in the field.

Having served as the Associate Director of Marketing at Amari Dhaka, Sabrina Mridha has dedicated more than eight years to the hotel, showcasing her exceptional skills and commitment to the brand. Her journey in the hospitality industry spans an impressive 12+ years, with notable tenures at Westin, Starwood and Onyx Hospitality. Sabrina's remarkable achievements have earned her recognition as an "Inspiring Woman" in 2021, a testament to her significant contributions to the business field and her inspiring leadership.

A trailblazer in her own right, Sabrina Mridha holds the distinction of being the first female Marketing Director in Dhaka's hospitality industry. Her unique perspective, innovative ideas, and extensive experience will undoubtedly drive Amari Dhaka to new heights of success.

Sabrina's academic background as an Electrical and Electronic Engineer, coupled with her recent completion of an MBA, highlights her dedication to continuous learning and professional growth. She is an alumna of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College and Ahsanullah University, where she completed her school, college, and undergraduate education, respectively.

Apart from her professional achievements, Sabrina's passion for traveling has not only broadened her horizons but also influenced her creative approach to marketing and communication strategies. Her commitment to self-development underscores her dedication to excellence and innovation.

-B