Caledonia Declares Quarterly Dividend

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

. Ex-dividend date VFEX: October 11, 2023

. Ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: October 12, 2023

. Record date: October 13, 2023

. Payment date: October 27, 2023

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

Enquiries: