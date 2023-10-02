(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

2 October 2023

Vast Resources plc

('Vast' or the 'Company')

Update on Debt Funding

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an update in relation to the Asset Backed Debt facility from A&T Investments SARL (“Alpha”) as announced on 16 May 2022 and the debt owed to Mercuria Energy Trading SA (“Mercuria”) relating to Tranche A of the Prepayment Agreement announced on 21 March 2018.

As announced on the 7 August 2023, the totality of the debt owed to Mercuria and Alpha was due to be repaid on or before 29 September 2023. The Company is currently in discussions with Alpha and Mercuria regarding a further extension that will allow further time to finalise the settlement of its historic claims outlined in previous announcements.

The Company will update the market with further details in due course.

**ENDS**