(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc ('the Company') announces that as at 30 September 2023 its issued share capital consists of 162,598,355‬‬‬‬ Ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 162,598,355‬‬‬‬.

The above figure of 162,598,355‬‬‬‬ may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.