Unify Platform AG Appointed Prof. Yukihisa Namiki, Phd. As Project Leader Of“Japan Start-Up Tools Box” Project

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Unify Platform AG, the innovative management company behind the pioneering digital platform, UNIPLAT, proudly announces the appointment of Prof. Yukihisa Namiki, Ph.D., a visiting professor of Global Innovation Center at Kyushu University and an expert in value economics engineering and wellness economics, as the project leader of the "Japan Start-Up Tools Box" (hereinafter referred to as“Project”). This ambitious appointment marks a significant milestone in UNIPLAT's commitment to global entrepreneurship and innovation.■ About Professor Yukihisa NamikiProfessor Namiki is a globally recognized expert in value economics engineering. His groundbreaking work involves the technical analysis method of value and information, and scientific engineering method to make a value and its monetization. With a distinguished academic background and extensive professional experience, Prof. Namiki has held professorships at multiple prestigious institutions and served as a board director and chief officer in various organizations.Prof. Namiki's illustrious career includes critical roles in driving innovation, applying technology, developing businesses and strategies, allocating investments, and structuring finance. He has contributed his expertise to prominent entities such as the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), UK Department of Trade and Investment (UKTI), UK Department of International Trade (DIT), and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST). His contributions have been instrumental in advancing innovation and economic growth on a global scale.With over two decades of experience in global investment and trade spanning Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia, Prof. Namiki has played a pivotal role in applying fundamental technologies, commercializing new ventures, and managing a wide spectrum of businesses, from startups to major corporations.■ About the "Japan Start-Up Tools Box"The "Japan Start-Up Tools Box" is a dynamic initiative launched by UNIPLAT, under the visionary leadership of Prof. Yukihisa Namiki. The Project invites startups and foreign corporations from around the world that are eager to expand into the Japanese market. It serves as a robust bridge between global innovation and the opportunities presented by Japan's thriving business landscape.The project offers services as follows:1.Establishment of a representative office, research activities support, and call center support at the representative office2.Corporate registration and accounting/legal advisor3.Physical base establishment and BPO service4.Sales and promotion activities support5.Business investment and loan by local accelerator and venture capitalThe goal of this visionary project is to strengthen economic exchange between Japan and other countries and to raise the international presence of the Japanese economy. Japanese companies that would like to support foreign companies in their respective fields are also welcome in this project.Company profileUnify Platform AG was established in Zug, Switzerland, in December 2019 with the support of the Zug government in Switzerland. The firm is the R&D and management company for UNIPLAT, whose goal is to ensure that entrepreneurial researchers worldwide are evaluated and rewarded fairly, regardless of their economic situation, geography, or affiliation, through incentives based on their innovative research, results, and excellence.Company homepage:UNIPLAT Top Page:

