Fencing Franchise, Big Jerry's Fencing, Announces New North Atlanta Territory

James and Kimberly Weller are the franchisees for Big Jerry's Fencing in the North Atlanta area.

The fencing company is actively seeking new franchisees to join its network.

Big Jerry's Fencing has rapidly grown to 18 territories throughout the nation as it seeks to continue U.S. expansion.

- Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of Big Jerry's FencingATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Big Jerry's Fencing has just announced its long anticipated territory covering the North Atlanta area in Georgia. The newest franchise partners to join the fencing franchise are James and Kimberly Weller.“We are really excited to bring on the Weller team in one of the top markets in the U.S. There has been impressive growth in this region and Big Jerry's is going to fulfill a huge demand here,” stated Jerry Davis, founder of Big Jerry's Fencing.“The community in this area is going to greatly benefit from our services.”The company, which first launched its franchise in 2016, has seen rapid growth as it has worked to steadily saturate the Southeast corner of the U.S. plus other territories. Big Jerry's Fencing can currently be found in Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee.The fencing industry is certainly hot as it has seen year after year growth since 2022. Grandview Research cites that the industry is expected to go up by a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.5% through 2023. Another research firm, The Brainy Insights , projects the fencing market to reach $16.72 billion by 2032. It is a great time to join the franchise, says Davis, as growth is steady and demand is growing.“Our team has seen heavy interest in our franchise model since our launch. This is an excellent low-risk industry to invest in,” stated Davis.“We have two more agreements that we are currently working on plus several discovery days lined up for interested buyers.”The team welcomes entrepreneurs to explore the Big Jerry's Fencing franchise and fill out an application on their website . Each franchise includes marketing guidance and branding elements, social media strategies, sales strategies, operational processes and support, training, plus the Big Jerry's simplified“Draw Your Fence” estimate software.To find a Big Jerry's Fencing near you, check out their location page at .ABOUT Big Jerry's FencingBig Jerry's Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry's Fencing, visit .

