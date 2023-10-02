Fayre Marketing Launches New Consulting Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Round Rock, TX: Fayre Marketing, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its new consulting practice. Fayre Marketing focuses on customer marketing that drives retention, revenue, and loyalty for small and mid-size businesses.



Fayre Marketing offers an array of lifecycle marketing strategy services including email marketing, digital media, direct mail, SMS messaging, and more.



“Our goal is to help organizations retain their existing customers through onboarding, engagement, loyalty, and cross-sell campaigns,” says Kathleen Hackney, Founder at Fayre Marketing.“Our mission is to empower the customer experience through personalized marketing moments.”



For more information visit .



About Fayre Marketing: Fayre Marketing leverages the experience of Kathleen Hackney who has worked in the marketing industry for over 15 years for organizations such as Alamo Drafthouse, Whole Foods, Cox Communications, and GoDaddy. Fayre Marketing is the solution for effective marketing to grow revenue and build a loyal customer base for small and mid-size businesses.

Kathleen Hackney

Fayre Marketing

+1 360-633-5732

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube