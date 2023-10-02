Avinext Introduces The Avinext Advantage Managed Services Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLLEGE STATION, TX, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Avinext is pleased to announce the launch of Avinext Advantage, a suite of proactive, managed services for AV/UC spaces, Security Management, and IT infrastructure and end-user systems, as part of their 35-year anniversary celebration.Avinext's commitment to excellence and innovation has been at the heart of its growth, and it is proud to unveil its most comprehensive suite of Managed Services. Already a leader in Managed IT Solutions, Avinext has added Security and Audio-Visual solutions in an as-a-Service model.. With Managed Security Services, leading-edge security equipment and proactive system health monitoring and firmware management ensure that customers always know who's on their company premises, and never experience the devastating effects of a cybersecurity attack, or cameras being offline.. Avinext's new Audio-Visual Managed Services deliver complete, scalable solutions that ensure the clarity and connectivity that companies and organizations need to drive world-class audio and visual communications and engagement.. Expanding their Managed IT Solutions beyond the data center, Avinext now delivers Device as a Service for organizations that want to optimize the productivity of their employees and always stay on top of the latest desktop and laptop pc technology.A proven process across the entire portfolio that includes consultation, assessment, proposal, execution, and ongoing support ensures that customers experience maximum uptime while keeping their business running at peak performance.“As companies of all sizes navigate a technology landscape that is changing faster than ever, Avinext is committed to delivering the expertise needed to help them succeed,” said Avinext General Manager Tim Rhome.“Our expanded portfolio of managed services helps our customers stay on the forefront of technology, so they can focus on what matters most – their employees, their customers, and their bottom line.”Anyone interested in learning about the Avinext Advantage suite of IT Managed Services in College Station, TX can find out more by visiting the Avinext website or calling 1-979-846-9727.About Avinext: Avinext is a full-service managed IT services provider dedicated to providing exceptional service while staying on top of the latest technology trends. Their experienced team works closely with customers to develop personalized technology solutions to meet their unique needs. They are dedicated to providing unmatched services in managed IT, security, audio-visual and desktop environments.Company: AvinextAddress: 1400 University Drive EastCity: College StationState: TXZip code: 77840Telephone number: 1-979-846-9727Fax number: 1-979-268-1017Email address:

