About 600 Houses Restored In Kherson Region As Part 'Plich-O-Plich' Initiative

About 600 houses have been restored in Kherson region within the framework of the"Plich-o-plich" ("Side-by-side") initiative, another 400 houses are being reconstructed.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this at a press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"The Plich-o-plich program has proven itself very well... Works are underway in 26 settlements. About 600 houses have already been completed, while the work is still underway on 400 more. We think we will cover 2,000 by the end of the year as part of this program," said Prokudin.

He reminded that 76 more settlements have been added to the previously identified 26 settlements under this program, surveys and certifications are currently being conducted.

Prokudin noted that other programs are operating in de-occupied Kherson region, a total of 1,800 houses in the region have been reconstructed. Every month, 1.5-3% of the houses are repaired.

However, due to intense enemy shelling, the number of damaged housing is now growing.

As Ukrinform reported, about 21,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed in Russian shelling of Kherson region.