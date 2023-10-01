Antibody Production Market To Reach USD 58.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 12.4%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The antibody production market was valued at USD 18.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 58.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.4%. The global report on antibody production is spread across market segments, regional analysis, and forecasts. It offers a comprehensive overview of the scenarios in the healthcare industry for vaccine and antibody production with key takeaways.

Antibodies are created naturally in the body's immune system; also, antibodies can be synthetically created to protect the body from foreign molecules and diseases. An increased risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular disease has resulted in an increased demand for antibody production. The increasing prevalence of cancer patients poses an urge to maximize antibody production.

According to the US FDA, nearly 1.7 million cancer patients are diagnosed yearly, indicating the need for antibody production to cure cancer. The rise of COVID-19 also paved the way for the antibody production market in 2021, and since then, numerous startups have emerged to create antibodies and vaccines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the body.

The humanization of antibodies has made it possible to clinically apply biologics to cure life-threatening diseases that require a long time. According to the USFDA, over the past five years, antibodies have become the selling drugs in the pharmaceutical market. This has driven the market for antibody production to a great extent.

Increasing investments in research and development of monoclonal antibodies is a great opportunity for antibody production. According to the US FDA, since 2008-48 new mAbs have been approved, with a global market share of 61 mAbs by 2017. Additionally, 18 new antibodies were granted approval by the US FDA between 2018 and 2019.

Report Snapshot: