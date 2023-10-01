CPF Festival Of Knowledge Continues Kingdom's Tour, Receives 1,645 Visitors In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Crown Prince Foundation's (CPF) Festival of Knowledge continues its tour throughout the Kingdom, receiving 1,645 visitors from families and partners who spent, along with their children, a special time full of knowledge and fun through interactive events and activities held over three days at Karak's Prince Hassan Cultural Center in Al Marj area.The festival included activities, interactive workshops, and scientific presentations targeting age groups from 1 to 12 years, and included a number of fields such as arts, science, movement challenges, interactive educational games, and other activities dedicated to children between the ages of 1 and 5 years old.CPF's Deputy CEO and Director of Program Management and Performance Excellence, Nujoud Serhan, expressed her happiness at concluding the fourth station of the national tour of the Knowledge Festival, which will tour the governorates of the Kingdom."The increased numbers of families in all governorates of the Kingdom makes us proud and aspire to achieve more, especially when we see the impact that these activities and events have on our children, as they stimulate their desire to learn and instill motivation to be active members of their communities in the future, which goes to the core of our mission at the Crown Prince Foundation," Serhan added."Our partnership with the Children's Museum produced exciting interactive content that enables children and their families to have an educational experience unlike any other, and we aspire to enhance our partnership during the coming period," Serhan explained.The content of the festival is provided by the CPF, and implemented by the Jordan Children's Museum, and its activities are supposed to tour the Kingdom's governorates during the coming period, as a series of festivals and scientific presentations will be held in Zarqa in October, and then Aqaba, Irbid, Jerash, Ma'an, Tafileh, Ajloun, and Balqa in the coming period until January of next year.