Police Arrest 1,050 Drug Dealers In September

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - The police arrested 1,050 individuals involved in 585 drug trafficking cases during September, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson.During these cases, 142 kilograms of hashish, 1,050,000 narcotic pills, 12 kg of crystal meth, 2.5 kg of marijuana, 18 kg of synthetic hashish, 800 grams of synthetic hashish powder, 13 kg of narcotic cocaine, and a set of firearms, said a PSD statement on Sunday.The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) is actively pursuing all forms of drug dealing within the Kingdom, the media spokesperson added.The AND conducted 750 awareness-raising activities in September, which included agent courses, lectures, workshops, and seminars in partnership with academic and media organizations and relevant partners. The addict treatment center of the AND had 63 admissions and referrals during the same month.The spokesperson emphasized that Jordan is persistently carrying out anti-drug operations and security campaigns in all regions. There is no negligence in pursuing and stopping anyone who tries to deal with narcotic substances, whether it be through abuse, promotion or trafficking.