U.S. Budget Situation Will Not Affect Ukraine Aid Delivery Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation with an interim U.S. budget will not stop the aid to Ukraine that was announced earlier. Now this about $1.6 billion for the defense industry, $1.23 billion in direct budget support, as well as funds for humanitarian and energy projects ", he wrote.

He added that a U.S. government shutdown could have a negative impact on the implementation of current programs in Ukraine.

He said that the Ukrainian authorities were currently working with U.S. partners to ensure that the new budget measure, which will be in place for the next 45 days, includes new funds to help Ukraine.

"Let's not forget that internal political discussions related to the American political process are ongoing in the United States. Support for Ukraine remains steadfastly strong both in the U.S. administration and in both parties and chambers of the U.S. Congress and, most importantly, among the American people," Nikolenko added.