EU's Military Support For Ukraine Has Reached EUR 25B - Borrell

The European Union has already provided EUR 25 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and the total amount of support for the country, including military, civilian and humanitarian support, has reached EUR 85 billion.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday, October 1, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne .

"We know how important it is. And I assured the minister [Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov] that we work for peace, but in the meantime, we have to continue our support," Borrell said.

He also commented on his meeting with Umerov. Borrell said he had congratulated Umerov on his recent appointment as Ukraine's defense minister. The two also discussed the situation on the battlefield and the EU's support for the Ukrainian army.

"It was a meeting to identify priorities with the defense minister, to tell him what we are doing, what we could do more, and also try to understand better why, in some cases, our support is not being perceived as important as it is," Borrell added.