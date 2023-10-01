Critical Infrastructure Of Kherson Region Equipped With Powerful Generators Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All critical infrastructure enterprises in the de-occupied territory of Kherson region are equipped with powerful generators in case of blackout.

"Regarding critical infrastructure facilities, we already have experience of working in these conditions last year, in conditions of large-scale blackouts not only in Kherson region but also throughout the country. We are preparing for blackouts," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said at a press conference, Ukrinform reports.

Prokudin emphasized that each enterprise of critical infrastructure is equipped with large generators in case of emergency connection.

According to him, there are currently about a hundred such generators at enterprises. In case of a long-term blackout, the governor noted, these generators will not be able to work in such a mode, however, as practice has shown, three to seven days are enough to restore the power supply after hits.

Photo: Ministry of Energy