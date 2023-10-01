More Patients For Health Clinics With Online Marketing For Glen Waverley And Rowville

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Zon Digital Services is a marketing agency serving Glen Waverley, Rowville and Melbourne's eastern suburbs. They provide a workaround to the issue that medical clinics face in safely marketing their practices. Not only do they help the medical business present themselves professionally online, but they also get content for these medical practices showing up in highly desirable Google Page one positions without using mainstream marketing platforms like Facebook or Google paid ads.

Presenting a medical service online can be a tricky thing with strict AHPRA's guidelines regulating what can and cannot be said. Essentially, and understandably, health professionals cannot be specific about the type of results a patient can expect from a particular procedure. This can feel limiting to a practitioner when they want to explain what they do so that their potential patients can find them.

Additionally, medical clinics and practitioners need to keep an image of prestige about themselves and their work, so they don't necessarily want to be seen in TikTok videos or low value Facebook posts.

By using a program that Zon Digital Services provides called Media Content Marketing (MCM), a medical clinic providing Allied Health or even specialist medical services in a suburb like Glen Waverley or Rowville in Melbourne's eastern suburbs can be seen on page one of Google.

“By using the MCM method, medical clinics can present themselves in an authoritative and professional manner,” said Eva Zonnios, CEO of Zon Digital Services.

Eva Zonnios explains that the MCM method gives these medical providers the ability to present the medical business to potential new patients and give the necessary information that the patient may have initially been searching for.

This is a unique method of marketing that is particularly useful for all business owners who provide professional services because it distances the content from the business itself. In this way, it gives the practice or service the capability to be presented by a highly authoritative online voice.

Because this authority is not only talking about the business but also linking to it, Google raises its perception of its value. Consequently, this can improve rankings for their website. Plus, the original content can itself gain page one rankings and get clicks that take the reader directly to the medical practitioner's website.

Zon Digital Services is an award-winning agency in Melbourne that provides powerful online marketing solutions for businesses at all levels of growth.