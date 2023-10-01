Biden Stresses Need To Continue Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden welcomed the passage of a bipartisan bill to Keep the government open though the last night deal does not guarantee new funding for Ukraine.

The bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to keep the government open, preventing an unnecessary crisis that would have inflicted needless pain on millions of hardworking Americans, he told reporters at the white House on Sunday.

"This bill ensures that active-duty troops will continue to get paid, travelers will be spared airport delays, millions of women and children will continue to have access to vital nutrition assistance, and so much more.

"This is good news for the American people. But I want to be clear, we should never have been in this position in the first place," President Biden noted.

"Just a few months ago, Speaker (of the House of Representatives Kevin) McCarthy and I reached a budget agreement to avoid precisely this type of manufactured crisis.

"For weeks, extreme House Republicans tried to walk away from that deal by demanding drastic cuts that would have been devastating for millions of Americans. They failed.

"While the Speaker and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," the President stressed.

"I fully expect the Speaker will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment," he added. (end)

