Paranormal Investigators Heading To Cañon City For Friday The 13Th: The Museum Of Colorado Prisons

A paranormal investigation will happen at the haunted Museum of Colorado Prisons in Cañon City on Friday the 13th, courtesy of Night Shift Paranormal Events.

CAñON CITY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Museum of Colorado Prisons didn't always serve as an homage to Colorado's past history of corrections. In 1935, the Colorado State Women's Prison was built for female offenders. This prison sat adjacent to the still active Colorado Territorial Penitentiary, which was built in 1871. In 1988, the Museum of Colorado Prisons opened on the grounds of the former women's penitentiary.The Museum of Colorado Prisons holds historical artifacts that tell the story of Colorado's 140+ years of incarceration, while sharing a wall with the active Colorado Territorial Prison. While the inmates have long transferred out and the museum now holds relics of the past, there is said to be something else held inside of this historic location...The spirits that have never left.Are the voices often heard those of the former female prisons from half a century ago? Or do some of them belong to inmates paying a visit from the prison next door? Perhaps someone may know for sure if there's an with encounter one of the apparitions that are reported in many areas of the building. Remaining alert while venturing these dark hallways is necessary, as physical activity has been known to take place. This Friday the 13th, spend some time locked down with the spirits of the haunted Museum of Colorado Prisons and find out just how haunted it really is.Join Night Shift Paranormal inside this legendary building to meet the spirits who remain behind these walls:Tickets start at $90 (+ a $2.70 processing fee)Night Shift Paranormal is offering a special discount of 13% for this event with code "Friday13"Tickets available at:This evening inside the Museum of Colorado Prisons will include the following:Access to the Museum as well as the nearby cemetery.Snacks and drinks provided throughout the event.A live evidence review (as requested) at the end of the night.Use of equipmentPlease also be advised:This event begins at 7:00pm.Everyone must be off of the property by 3:00am.Guests must be 18+ to attend this event.When joining Night Shift Paranormal for an investigation of this historic location, there will be a real attempt at gathering evidence with an experienced investigator. Feel free to share what evidence is captured, or stories of what happens during this investigation. At the historically haunted Museum of Colorado Prisons, quickly found may be the evidence that is sought.Refund policyNo refunds will be given for this event unless this event is cancelled. In the event of a cancellation, notifications will be sent immediately. There will also be given the option of a refund or transfer.

