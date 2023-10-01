R.L Mckenzie Releases New Spine-Chilling Book, The Tears Of Wednesday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tears of Wednesday: Spine Chilling Mother and Daughters' Tale Adds Credibility to Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe

- When life happens, what even is a happy ending?UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ruby Anderson starts to dread Wednesday's as she knows danger lays ahead – a night of disquieting dreams and distorted visions. Trying to make sense of the clues that her nightmares leave behind in the cold light of day, R L McKenzie's The Tears of Wednesday delivers a spine chilling and heart breaking tale of being hurt by the ones you love.The Tears of Wednesday is a compelling page turner that lurches from hairy-raising scary to poignantly sad. Beautifully constructed, eloquently written and with a standout female cast, the author not only captures the maternal bond between Ruby and her four daughters, and in this case its menacing portent, but the strengths, vulnerabilities of each, and the nuanced sibling relationships that are an intrinsic element of family life. Using Monday's Child, the poem penned in 1838 as inspiration for her familial spine-chiller, The Tears of Wednesday not only introduces an accomplished and intriguing new author, but one who's confident to put women firmly centre stage.Synopsis:When a bad dream comes true, how seriously would you take the next one? Thirty-nine-year-old Ruby Anderson is convinced she is facing death when unsettling, recurring dreams and blurred visions start to haunt her sleep. But why are these dreams always on a Wednesday? As Ruby searches for the truth and clues, questioning the choices she is making before she reaches the big four zero, Ruby soon comes to the realisation that who you can love the most is also who can hurt you the most, but exactly to what extent? Ruby embarks on a journey so gripping, so moving, you will be hooked.A riveting tale of love, shock, and horror tells a story of a mother and her four daughters all exploring the compelling emotions of life, love, and family. With the book's clever twists and crafty turns, this female lead of characters will influence you in feeling connected to each personality type. Born on a Wednesday, surely it is an old wives' tale that Ruby is full of woe? Or is she not the only one? "BOTH SPINE-CHILLING AND HEART- WRENCHING" "PSYCHOLOGICAL REALISM AT ITS FINEST"Rebecca McKenzie was born in London in 1980. She was keen on English and Drama and studied psychology and works as a cognitive behavioural therapist. The first idea for her book, The Tears of Wednesday, came from the superstitions and meanings that are based around the days people are born. She wanted to amalgamate and capture improvisation written in a way that empathises the mental states of a character's inner person, exploring the spiritual, mental and emotional lives of each character throughout. Rebecca comes from a family background of great sportsmen is passionate about boxing and literacy.

R.L.McKenzie

Olympia publishers



