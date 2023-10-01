Bouquets & Bubbles, Share Flower Event, Expands With Community Art Club

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) artisans-league.jpeg" width="300" height="199" alt="Peoria Florist Bouquets & Bubbles An Anthem Pleasant brand Artisans League flower event 9/24/23" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

PEORIA, AZ, USA, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Peoria Florist and The Artisans League At Trilogy In Vistancia hosted a Bouquets & Bubbles event on Sunday, September 24. The popularity of the event increased the awareness of the importance of real flowers and the happiness they bring.Two arrangements were designed by participants. Peoria Florist and the instructor reiterated that one of the purposes of the event is to share one of the flower arrangements. Specifically, the white vase arrangement was to keep and the gold vase arrangement was to be shared with a neighbor, friend, colleague, or anyone that needed a "just because" lift me up.Anthem Pleasant , Bouquets & Bubbles founder, has enjoyed being around retail flowers for eighteen years. At the 5th Bouquets & Bubbles event, he said, "flowers bring happiness to people because of the brilliant colors, fantastic smells, and uplifting gift of receiving or giving."Participants were treated to an artsy and crafty Sunday afternoon on the first Autumn weekend in 2023. Everyone enjoyed the champagne and learning beginning skills on designing fresh flowers. The instructor, Blanca, AiFD, CFD, was the featured designer. She imparted valuable designing lessons and stories of her floral design career. Especially, during COVID, when she was running her business and having to work by herself, she stated the power of receiving fresh flowers was magical. Most arrangements she made during that time period, her customers wanted their participants to know they were "just thinking of them". The smile and welcoming remarks are always uplifting and contagious.This Fall Event was a huge sell out success with attendance. Everyone remarked how fun it was to learn new skills and spend quality time with friends. Peoria Florist goes the extra mile and provides not only host Designers, as well as, professional photography, champagne, and an afternoon of cherished memories.About Peoria FloristTMAn Arizona company established in 1984, is an events & retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; holidays, new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral.About Bouquets & BubblesTMBouquets & Bubbles is day to be taught flower design techniques by a master designer and enjoy rising bubbles in a glass of champagne. At the share flower event two flowers arrangements will be made. One to take home and the second to be given away. Giving flowers away brings love, hope, and happiness.

